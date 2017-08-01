Tarrytown Incumbents Endorsed by Democratic Committee

by Rick Pezzullo

The Tarrytown Democratic Committee has endorsed Mayor Drew Fixell and trustees Tom Butler, Becky McGovern and Doug Zollo for reelection in the November election.

Fixell is running for a seventh term. He has been on the Board of Trustees since March 2000, having served five years as a trustee before being elected mayor.

An executive of a family-owned financial investment firm who holds economic degrees from Harvard and Cornell universities, Fixell said he would like to build on the village’s record of accomplishments since he has been in office.

Among the many projects Fixell hopes to focus on are: further strengthening the village’s financial position while holding the line on taxes; pursuing additional progressive environmental and development policies; continuing to expand and enhance Tarrytown’s recreation and parks programs; finding ways to more efficiently and effectively provide services residents expect; working with the Chamber of Commerce and merchants to make the downtown more vibrant; and ensuring the opening of the new bridge has no negative impacts on residents.

“Perhaps the most pressing issue facing the village is accomplishing the first goal while also succeeding at objectives two through six (and others),” Fixell stated. “In particular, this task is made especially difficult since we operate under a tax system that leads to significant commercial assessment (and tax revenue) reductions despite strength in the local economy.”

Butler, a retired U.S. Army Colonel, has served the last year as deputy mayor and is seeking a seventh two-year term on the board. He has worked for the last 16 years as a senior manager-procurement officer for AECOM-Tishman Construction Corp.

He cited the most pressing issues facing the village as bringing tax certioraris to a closure, creating more parking in the downtown area, perhaps with parking structures, and sharing services with neighboring Sleepy Hollow and Irvington.

“I look forward to continue leading the “Tarrytown Connected” project team to the next phase of development: and working with my BOT colleagues on improving the village’s quality of life, enhance services, create new revenue sources and make Tarrytown a great destination for waterfront and Main Street activities and events,” Deputy Mayor Butler said.

McGovern is running for a sixth term. She is a school teacher and Church Administrator at the First Baptist Church in Tarrytown. She said she enjoys the current board makeup, emphasizing no one has any personal agendas.

She noted the Board of Trustees will be working on a new Comprehensive Plan for the village which will lay the framework for the future of the waterfront and downtown areas. She is the respected liaison to the Tarrytown Senior Center and an engaged connection to the DPW and Parks and Recreation Departments – instrumental in getting work done on the RiverWalks, the south end of the village and key village parks.

“The village faces many challenges in the next couple of years, everything from the completion of the Loh Park storm water management project, to the newly opened TZ Bridge span and visitor center, which will be the starting point for the bike/pedestrian traveling path,” McGovern said. “We will continue to look at opening up the Tarrytown Lakes to some recreational activities like kayaking. And, of course, the village will be monitoring the new development at the old GM site.”

Zollo has been a trustee since 2005 after serving a previous two-year term from 1999-2000. He is owner and operator of a manufacturers’ representative and property management firm and the trustee liaison to the police and fire departments. “My main areas of concern are to protect and enrich the lives of our most vulnerable residents…children, seniors and our immigrant community. I believe that fiscal oversight is also important because heavy debt load restricts our ability to make much needed repairs to our infrastructure. The Mayor and Board take pride in the better than anticipated early success of Tarrytown’s new fitness center and outdoor pool.”

“The BOT made a very conscious decision to improve the morale and make up of our police department and did so with great success. The BOT recognized that we needed more diversity within the police department and, while adhering to civil service guidelines, appointed African- American, women and Spanish speaking officers, some of whom were born and raised in Tarrytown.”

No Republican slate was fielded this year.