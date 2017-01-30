Tarrytown, Greenburgh to Benefit from Hotel Occupancy Tax

by Rick Pezzullo

The Town of Greenburgh and Village of Tarrytown are anticipating receiving sizeable revenue annually from a new hotel/motel occupancy tax approved in late December by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said his municipality is expecting approximately $1 million from the tax on the 2,000 hotel and motel rooms. Tarrytown Village Administrator Michael Blau said Tarrytown is projecting receiving about $350,000.

State Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti (D/Tarrytown) sponsored the legislation in the Assembly and state Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D/Yonkers) sponsored the bill in the Senate. The tax is separate from the three percent tax charged by Westchester County.

“This law is one of several new laws that will ease the burden on local property taxpayers by imposing a user fee on out-of-towners who stay in our local hotels and benefit from the public services provided by our towns and villages,” Abinanti said.

The legislation, which Cuomo vetoed in 2015, also authorizes the villages of Irvington and Sleepy Hollow to impose the tax, but there are currently no hotels or motels in those villages.

The Town of Mount Pleasant, which also currently has no hotels or motels, had formally asked for the tax authority last March, but its request never advanced to the State Legislature.