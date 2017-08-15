Tarrytown Fire Department Parade Includes Many Units From Across the Region

Some 20 visiting fire departments, mostly from Westchester but also from Rockland County, and one from New Jersey, participated in the Tarrytown Fire Department’s parade Saturday, with equipment, marchers and bands stretching for blocks along village Streets.

Neighboring firefighters from Irvington and Sleepy Hollow were among the marchers.



Clusters of residents and visitors lined Main Street and applauded as the various departments’ members strutted to music and their pumper and ladder engines rolled along, heading west to Losee Field where they assembled before disbursing.

The parade, which began shortly after 4 p.m. closed off several streets, including Broadway, for a couple of hours for the marchers. They initially assembled off Leroy Avenue in the Temple Beth Abraham parking lot, turned up Park Avenue and Independence Street to Broadway and north to Main Street and then over the H bridge.