Tarrytown Comprehensive Plan: 3rd Workshop Held

by Robert Kimmel

More than 120 residents attended the third and final Tarrytown Comprehensive Plan workshop late last month at Warner Library as the Plan’s team gathered more public input. The presentation for the plan can be found online at www.tarrytownconnected.com.

The Comprehensive Plan team is also continuing to seek the public’s ideas through an online survey, as it related, “There’s still a way for you to give your feedback regarding actions the Village should prioritize to further the goals of the Comprehensive Plan. Please take a moment and click on the following links to find quick surveys (less than 3 minutes to take) asking for your input.”

“Please also take a moment to give us input on the future land uses you envision for the waterfront & station area as well:

https://goo.gl/forms/pOq821KnE55plw3B3 .”

The Comprehensive Plan is expected to be completed sometime this spring.