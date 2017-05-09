Tarry Crest Swim/Tennis Hires New Tennis Director

Tarry Crest Swim and Tennis Club has hired a new pro to run its tennis program. The Crest Pool, as it is called, is a private club that has been a big part of our local communities and part of so many of local residents’ youth.

Martin Miedzowicz, a native of Montevideo, Uruguay, was ranked among the top players in both Uruguay and South America. He played several professional tournaments before coming to New York in early 2010. He began his coaching career as a tennis instructor in Westchester as an undergraduate at Concordia College.

Previously, Miedzowicz was Head Assistant Coach of Racquet Sports at Ardsley Country Club for over four years and also taught at both the John McEnroe Academy and West Rock Academy. Currently, he works with over 100 players during the indoor season at the Tennis Club of Hastings and is USTA, PPTA, and ITF certified. His immediate plans are to re-energize and broaden tennis offerings for all skill levels of Tarry Crest’s members.