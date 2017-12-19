Suspect in South Broadway Bank Heist Killed in Yonkers

by Barrett Seaman — The masked man who police believe robbed the Chase Bank branch on South Broadway in Tarrytown on November 13, as well as a second Chase branch in Greenburgh on December 7 was shot dead in a confrontation with Yonkers Police and FBI agents on Friday, December 15 on Aqueduct Avenue near McClean Avenue in Yonkers.

Neither Tarrytown nor Yonkers police would comment on the shooting, which proved fatal to the suspect, Erick Campbell, 48, as officers attempted to arrest him for the bank robberies. “The subject who was shot was taken to the hospital, where he later died,” said the FBI in a statement. “No one else was injured, and there is no threat to public safety.” The FBI would not say whether the fatal shot was fired by one of their agents or a Yonkers Police officer.

The November 17 Tarrytown heist took place at the height of rush hour. The suspect, now believed to be Campbell, wore a mask, brandished a pistol and disappeared with an unreported amount of cash, leaving tellers stunned but unhurt. He used a similar modus operandi in Greenburgh three weeks later.