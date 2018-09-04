Surprise! Second Span to Open This Month

by Barrett Seaman – 

It has been widely assumed that the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge would not fully open until later this year—and there were some who doubted that. But after a quick inspection, accompanied by Project Manager Jamey Barbas, Governor Andrew Cuomo let it be known that the second span will open to southbound traffic in the month of September

“Today I toured the second span of the new Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge,” said the governor on a 95-degree day late in August after a quick hike across the newly-paved surface, “And I’m pleased to report that thanks to the tireless work of the women and men building the new bridge, the project will be completed in mid-September if Mother Nature cooperates.”

A spokesperson for TZ Constructors confirmed the projected completion but could not specify a specific date for an opening ceremony that might or might not take place before the September 13th primary election, when Democrats will choose between Cuomo and challenger Cynthia Nixon.

