State Grant Helps Sleepy Hollow Complete New Walkway

by Rick Pezzullo –

The Village of Sleepy Hollow was able to complete the construction of a new walkway along Riverside Drive thanks to a $50,000 grant secured by State Senator Terrence Murphy (R/Yorktown).

The remaining $300,000 needed for the project was provided earlier as part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Community Benefit Program in conjunction with the building of the new bridge.

“This walkway will provide a scenic link between two of Sleepy Hollow’s larger residential neighborhoods and serve as a convenient route for pedestrians and bicyclists,” said Murphy, who recently toured the area with Mayor Ken Wray and Village Manager Anthony Giaccio. “Riverside Drive has a fantastic view of the Hudson River. In addition to being able to handle heavy foot traffic, the new walkway will add beauty and charm to an already breathtaking part of the village.”

The new walkway, which is open to the public, is five feet wide and 1,766 in length and runs from the western side of Riverside Drive near the Metro-North Philipse Manor railway station to Freemont Pond, covering a heavily used route used by residents commuting into New York City. It is also the primary route to the Philipse Manor Beach Club.

“This walkway will make the daily experience so much nicer for everyone from commuters to dog walkers to families with strollers,” Wray said. “It looks great now, but I can’t wait for this time next year when the new plantings have matured. This is just going to get better and better with time.”

In 2016, Sleepy Hollow adopted a Complete Streets Policy, which recognizes the importance of creating streets that are safe to be traveled by all users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, drivers of various types of vehicles and riders of public transportation.