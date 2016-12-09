Sports – Wolfpack Team Finishes Season Undefeated

by Kevin Brown

The Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Wolfpack 3rd & 4th grade team finished the 2016 season an undefeated 9-0 with a resounding 33-16 victory over Pleasantville in their final game of the season.

Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow Wolfpack is a youth football program that acts as a feeder program for the SHHS Varsity football team. Members of the Westchester Youth Football League (WYFBL), USA Football, and a practitioner of Heads Up Football, the Wolfpack focuses on teaching kids from kindergarten to 6th grade the fundamentals of the game in a fun and safe environment. This season the Wolfpack fielded the following four teams, made up of over 70 players: Flag Black, Flag Red, 3rd & 4th grade, and 5th & 6th grade.

The Wolfpack experience also offers cheerleading, with Cindy Guzman leading the way. Coach Guzman’s program had 64 enthusiastic young women who created great excitement around the whole program.

The 3rd & 4th grade team, coached by Rob Gramaglia, Jason Estevez and Dave Halesworth, paved the way with an outstanding, undefeated, 9-0 season. Led by the stellar play of 4th graders, QB Julian Guzman (5 TDs, 5 TD passes) and Timothy Plunkett (4 TDs), and 3rd graders Heston Halesworth (17 TDs), and Brayden Richardson (11 TDs), the team crafted signature wins against rivals Ossining and Pleasantville over the course of the season. Major contributions from Daniel Nyarady, Daniel Ford, Ben Meyer, Eddie Mahood, and Andre and Amare Estevez helped the Wolfpack to a very successful season.

The Wolfpack 5th/6th grade team struggled a bit this season due to injuries and inexperience. With most players playing on both sides of the ball, they were still able to remain very competitive. 6th graders Tyler Mahood (QB) and David Ford (RB) led the way, with significant contributions from Matthew Carey, Angel Grullon, Kenyatta Parks and newcomers Jimmy Ozoria and Sherman Lawrence. Coaches Joey Good, Joe Mahood and David Fink are very optimistic for next season with the return of Damon Fedor, Justin Fink, Reilly Tuck, Evan Bowan, Johnny Preiser, and Jaden Barreto.

The Wolfpack Red Flag team finished with a 6-2-1 record. They were led by veteran players T. J. Kellas, Jack McCarthy, Daniel McCarthy, and Jeremiah Bowen. The offensive line was fortified by Jamie Puleo, Miles Dunn, Cole Bertolacci, and Jayson “Don” Thomas. Kindergartners such as Kellen McGuire made great progress throughout the season, and coaches Tommy Kellas and Chris Puleo feel the future is bright for their players.

The Wolfpack Black Flag team finished with a 4-2-2 record. They were led by quarterback Joey Balascio and starters James Kennedy, Trevor Kaplewicz, Sevan Arduino, Charlie Mueller, Jadiel Grullon and Dorian Hidalgo. Black Flag was consistently competitive on both sides of the ball with Chris Plunkett, Gabe Morse, AJ Kumar, Andrew Ramoino, Ethan McGuire, Noelle Dawson, Liam Kennedy, Matteo Barreto and Isaiah Ramos stepping up when needed most. Coaches John Balascio & Eugene Arduino are extremely proud of this squad’s season long performance, and have high hopes for all of the future Horsemen.

Special Awards: 3rd & 4th Grade: MVP – Julian Guzman; Most Improved Player – Randy Almonte; Young Gun Award (Top 3rd Grader) – Brayden Richardson; Young Gun Award – Heston Halesworth; Coaches Award – Daniel Ford; Alex Adair; Heart & Hustle Award – Timmy Plunkett; Top Lineman Award – Daniel Nyarady. 5th & 6th Grade: Coaches Joe Good, Joe Mahood, Dave Fink: MVP – David Ford; Most Improved Player – Jaden Barreto; Young Gun Award (Top 5th Grader) – John Preiser; Coaches Award – Tyler Mahood; Alex Adair Heart & Hustle Award – Reilly Tuck; Top Lineman Award – Matthew Carey.