SnapFitness to Open in Tarrytown in Mid-May

by W.B. King

Along with the YMCA and the recently opened Tarrytown Fitness Center, residents who enjoy working out have yet another option to get physical: SnapFitness.

“What differentiates us from other gyms is that we are open 24 hours, seven days a week with unlimited access for members,” said General Manager and franchise owner, Eric Thomas. “The equipment, trainers and workout options for members are topnotch in the industry.”

With over 20 years of experience in the fitness industry, Thomas has owned and operated a SnapFitness located in Mahwah, New Jersey since 2008. A hands-on general manager, he is keen on creating the right environment for exercise.

“We pay attention to all the details—from the HVAC system to the lighting—everything from the beginning of the build to the gym opening is about creating an ideal exercise experience,” said Thomas.

“You guys have everything needed for a good workout,” Gerardo M. from Mahwah, New Jersey wrote on Yelp recently. “The place looks clean always and machines work properly. Love the fact that it is open 24 hours.”

SnapFitness will occupy the 11,000-square-foot location at 69 North Broadway, formerly the T.F. Andrew furniture store. Members will be able to park in the 64 afforded parking spaces located behind the building. Thomas added that the McKeel municipal lot located across the street offers an additional 70 spaces.

And while the location has two floors, the gym will initially operate on the street level floor, which offers 7,500 square feet of space. “Once we are up and running, we will work to incorporate the second floor,” said Thomas.

Working It Out

With 2,000 clubs open or in development in 18 countries, SnapFitness specializes in smaller fitness gyms. The company ethos is “no frills,” so the business model does not include pools, tennis courts or locker rooms.

“In lieu of locker rooms, our facility has six private restrooms, four of which have showers,” said Thomas. “Additionally, we have a member lounge area with seating, cubbies for members to store their belongings and a flat panel LED HDTV.”

The gym is scheduled to open by mid-May. Thomas couldn’t share the number of “charter discount” members who have signed up in advance of the grand opening, but is encouraged by the interest he is fielding. Additionally, he couldn’t share the number of people who he would employ, but estimated approximately 15 staff members when fully operational.

“The number of employees will depend on the how the club develops, but most of the employees will be trainers and fitness professionals,” said Thomas.

New York State, as well as the federal government, does not require any certification to become a personal trainer. This reality, noted Thomas, can create confusion for people attending gyms.

“Anyone can spend $99 for a weekend course and be certified,” said Thomas. “It’s scary because people trust these people because they think they are certified.”

Tarrytown’s SnapFitness trainers will have nearly 10 years of fitness experience with some having college degrees in an exercise related field.

“We have much higher criteria than any certification can offer,” said Thomas. “They will be trained in CPR, first aid, have a proven track record of success and be fully insured.”

For members who work odd hours, the 24-7 business model provides convenience without sacrificing access to services.

“Trainers work varying schedules, generally revolving around member needs,” said Thomas. “If someone is looking for a trainer at 2 a.m., we will do everything possible to accommodate them.”

A Tarrytown resident and family man, Thomas said he looks forward to working with the Chamber of Commerce and other local businesses.

“We have already developed business relationships, and as a resident I have relationships predating the gym,” said Thomas. “As the gym continues to get established, we will give back to the community in all sorts of ways.”