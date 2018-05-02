Sleepy Hollow-Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce Sets Goals for 2018

by Robert Kimmel –

The Sleepy Hollow-Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce is pursuing goals this year aimed at creating more awareness of how it will be energizing local business growth and the general economy of the villages. Those goals are defined in an announcement setting forth the series of activities it has planned for 2018.

“Everything we do goes back to the mission of the Chamber, and the primary mission is to support the growth and well-being of the community through the growth and strength of our local businesses, everything from our small business owners to our local merchants, and to the large, non-profit organizations,” Chamber Co-President Glenn Taylor explained. Taylor and Co-President Philip Johnson lead the Chamber for this year.

“One of the primary goals is developing new membership, and we are approaching that…by proving the Chamber’s value,” Taylor emphasized. He noted the importance of the Chamber’s providing value, including the “development of strong merchants’ councils” and making sure information of its developments gets out to the public.

The Chamber’s announcement included notice of its intention to “enhance the format and function of our monthly networking meetings; and we strive to improve communications via our new website and through the creation of a newsletter to keep our community informed of the business activity and general pulse of commerce in our villages.” It also noted that it wanted to become “a leading voice for business growth and development during the Village’s Comprehensive Plan process….and deepen our relationship between merchants’ councils and village administrators.”

“We are looking at our website as a primary portal for sharing information so that we can capture all of the events that are going on in the villages and all of the events that our merchants and business owners are planning for to promote them through a robust website. So we are looking at making that a primary focal point,” Taylor said.

The new website launched in January, with improved functionality, has attracted new users, and more viewers returning to it, according to the Chamber. The Chamber has been encouraging its local business members and merchants to tell their stories on its website.

At the Chamber’s monthly meetings, members also receive a summary of official village activities from the administrators of both Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow and a similar outline from the Tarrytown School District’s Superintendent.

Enumerating its other activities, the Chamber listed, “Creating networking opportunities via its ongoing series of local events and engagements; driving sales traffic to members’ storefronts; fostering continuous education and training, and enriching our community via initiatives and special events like the flower basket beautification of downtown business districts and our annual street fairs.” The Tarrytown Craft & Food Fair is scheduled for Sunday, June 3. Sleepy Hollow’s Street Fair takes place in October.

One of the annual initiatives, “the flower basket beautification downtown,” is about to get underway. The Chamber, in conjunction with the villages and the Merchants’ Councils of both Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow, is in the process of securing additional donations from local businesses and residents, and the matching contributions of the villages.