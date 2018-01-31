Sleepy Hollow Seeks Public Input as it Kicks Off Comp Plan

by Rick Pezzullo –

More than 150 residents turned out January 11 at the James Galgano Senior Center in Sleepy Hollow at the kickoff meeting for the village’s comprehensive plan.

Mayor Ken Wray stressed it was vital for residents to participate in the estimated 18-month process since Sleepy Hollow’s population of 10,000 is expected to grow by a third in the next five or six years.

“Huge changes will come to this village. We want to plan for those changes,” Wray said. “The only way this is going to work is with your input and the input of everyone in the village. I like to look at it as a new master plan; what the folks who live here now want to see in the village in the future.”

Sleepy Hollow received a $65,000 grant from New York State’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) and will have to match one-quarter of those funds. However, the village’s financial stake in the comprehensive plan will exceed the grant, according to Village Administrator Anthony Giaccio.

It has been more than 20 years since Sleepy Hollow adopted a comprehensive plan, a document that also has to be approved by federal and state agencies.

“We want to know what you care about. We want to know what’s important to you. We want you to get involved,” said Sleepy Hollow Planning Board chairperson Lisa Santo. “This is just the beginning. There is a lot of work to be done.”

The village will be hiring a consultant to assist during the comprehensive plan process. The Board of Trustees will also be establishing a steering committee of residents to work closely with the consultant.

Trustee Rachelle Gebler noted village officials will be reaching out to the Hispanic community to ensure all residents in the community are represented. “The only way this is going to work is if we hear from everyone in the community,” she said. “We want to make sure their voices are heard.”