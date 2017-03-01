Sleepy Hollow Middle School Principal to Retire

by Rick Pezzullo

Sleepy Hollow Middle School will be getting a new principal for the first time in nine years to begin the 2017-18 school calendar.

The Board of Education of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns last month accepted the retirement resignation of Elizabeth Lopez, effective June 30, 2017. Lopez has served as the principal of the middle school since July 1, 2008.

“We wish Ms. Lopez much happiness in her retirement and thank her for her nine years of dedicated service to the students of the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns,” the board stated on the district website.

The district has already initiated the search process for a new principal and an appointment is expected in early spring.