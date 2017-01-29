Sleepy Hollow March – We Are All Immigrants!

Hundreds of citizens, faith leaders, officials and children marched today from the steps of St. Teresa of Avila Church in Sleepy Hollow to Patriot’s Park in Tarrytown — uniting in a common cry of solidarity with our immigrant populations. And, as many signs from the diverse crowd reminded, “We are all immigrants” or “Todos somos immigrantes.” The marchers sung “This Land is My Land,” and chanted call-and-response style as they walked peacefully down Beekman and North Broadway, “Tell me what democracy looks like? This is what democracy looks like.”

There was donated food awaiting marchers in the park, along with a robust program of speakers featuring area residents telling their moving stories of coming to America in English and Spanish and supportive statements from a number of officials including Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray and Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, who ended the program by leading everyone in a pledge of activism.

The success of the effort had much to do with the growing group Social Action 10591, which immediately got busy organizing when Sleepy Hollow resident Sarah Stern, a school teacher, wife of an Ecuadorian immigrant and mother of two, had this idea all of two days ago.