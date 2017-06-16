SH School Secretary Charged with Stealing $10,000 from District

by Rick Pezzullo

A longtime employee of the Tarrytown Union Free School District was charged Wednesday with stealing more than $10,000 from the district over a six-year period.

Carol Ressa, 53, of Lake Peekskill, secretary to Sleepy Hollow Middle School Principal Elizabeth Lopez, with charged with two separate counts of grand larceny by Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. and was arraigned in Sleepy Hollow Village Court.

If convicted, Ressa could face from one to 15 years in state prison. She pled not guilty and was remanded to Westchester County Jail after being unable to post $5,000 cash or a $25,000 bond. She is due back in court on June 19.

According to Scarpino, between about October 2011 and March 2017, Ressa used her position as a public employee to steal thousands of dollars from the district. In addition to stealing unauthorized checks drawn from a school district bank account and made payable to herself, Ressa also allegedly stole multiple checks and money orders which had been provided to the school district by Middle School students and their families in order to pay for various student activities. Those included class trips, yearbooks, and even school lunches.

After stealing the various checks and money orders payments, Scarpino said Ressa deposited the stolen district funds into her own personal bank accounts for her own personal use. As a result of the scheme, Ressa stole more than $10,000, Scarpino said.

Ressa, who has worked for the district for 27 years, reportedly has been on paid leave since March when the District Attorney began looking into allegations of missing funds.