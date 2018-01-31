SH Resident on U.S. Women’s World Cup Qualifying U-20 National Soccer Team

Samantha Coffey, a resident of Sleepy Hollow and 2017 Master’s School graduate, is a member of the United States’ 20-player team for the 2018 Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Women’s Under-20 Championship which took place in Trinidad and Tobago.

Coffey, 19, a midfielder, who is a freshman at Boston College, is one of 16 collegiate players on the squad.

The United States won all three of its group stage games to top Group B and advance to the tournament semifinals.

In a thrilling January 26 tied 1-1 match against Haiti, the U.S. Under-20 Women’s National Team qualified on penalty kicks (3-0) for the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) U-20 Women’s World Cup, which will be played this August in France.

Coffey is the daughter of The Hudson Independent’s former Editorial Board member Wayne Coffey.