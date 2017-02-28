Seaman to Replace Kimmel as Editorial Board

This month’s issue marks a milestone in the brief but vibrant history of The Hudson Independent: Bob Kimmel, chair of the paper’s editorial board and its most prolific reporter, is retiring.

Bob helped shape the paper starting before its launch in February 2006. He was involved in every decision, from design to distribution to the annual Duck Derby, and there has not been an issue in 11 years that did not display his byline on at least one story and usually a handful. A stickler on balance and objectivity, he has written knowledgeably about politics and civic affairs in the rivertowns.

His journalistic skills were honed over several decades in broadcast news, both as a producer and an on-air correspondent for the American Forces Network, CBS, ABC affiliates, and Director of Network Radio News at NBC. He has also been a vice president for the PR firm, Hill & Knowlton and an adjunct professor of broadcast news at SUNY.

The good news, both for the paper’s staff and its readers, is that while he will step away from administrative responsibilities, he will continue to report and write.

Assuming Bob’s duties as editorial board chair is Barrett Seaman, who has been writing for the paper since 2008. An Irvington resident for three decades, Seaman spent 30 years as a correspondent and editor at TIME Magazine. He worked in five bureaus in the U.S. and overseas, was Senior White House Correspondent during the Reagan administration and retired as the magazine’s Special Projects Editor in 2001. He is also the author of two books. Seaman’s goal is to maintain the high journalistic standards the paper has achieved under Bob Kimmel’s leadership.