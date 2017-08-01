Scripts Sought for ITHT Stage Door Playwright Festival

The Irvington Town Hall Theater is excited to announce the inaugural year of the ITHT Stage Door Playwright Festival. After three seasons of hosting innovative and compelling readings of new works by contemporary playwrights, the series has evolved into a weekend festival. It will launch this November in the beautiful historic theater situated above town hall in Irvington on Hudson. The theater is currently seeking submissions of new works from playwrights.

Scripts should be a one-act, no more than an hour and submitted to ITHT Stage Door Playwright Festival, 85 Main Street, Irvington, N.Y. 10533 or mailed electronically to ithtstagedoorplaywrights@gmail.com. Guidelines for submission, plays and production are available at: http://www.irvingtontheater.com/theatre-festival. Scripts will be chosen by a panel of theater professionals and enthusiasts.

Submissions must be received by September 15, 2017. Earlier submissions are encouraged.