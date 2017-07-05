Schroedel Brings Experience to New Position as SHLDC Advisor

by Robert Kimmel

Pursuing the implementation of the East Parcel Project by the SHLDC will be David Schroedel’s initial work as recently appointed Strategic Planning Advisor, but he has been committed to serving the Village of Sleepy Hollow for almost a decade.

He was elected to the Board of Trustees of the Village of Sleepy Hollow in 2008, and re-elected in 2010. As a Trustee, he served as Chairman of the Finance and the Public Safety sub-committees, and was a member of sub-committees overseeing the Department of Public Works, Village Communications, and General Motors Site Development. He is credited with spearheading the effort to rebuild the village’s water supply infrastructure with a 100-year time horizon, leading to the construction of a new reservoir tank and redundant supply connections to the three New York City aqueducts.

Schroedel brings a long history of management experience to his job. He was Chief Executive Officer of FINEX Management Services, Inc., for 33 years before retiring in 2013. The company specialized in providing management, consultation and information technology services to the health care industry. It pioneered in the early adoption of electronic health records management and storage, and developed highly reliable data acquisition and analysis software.

His appointment drew praise from the person who took over Schroedel’s post as Chairman of the SHLDC. “The LDC board is pleased that David has accepted our offer to serve as Strategic Planning Advisor,” Michael Dawley stated. “His expertise, commitment, passion, and historical knowledge have been instrumental in driving this important village project forward. As the idea of transforming the East Parcel becomes reality, retaining David is a major step towards assuring we have adequate resources and focus.”

Schroedel said, “I am very proud about what the LDC Board did in shepparding the project through this environmental process. It took a little longer than I thought it was going to take, about 20 months. But we got through it and I think we provided the Board of Trustees a very solid basis for their making decisions for their going forward.

“In my role as a volunteer I was putting in about twenty hours a week…over the last year and a half or so, once we got into the full blown SEQRA, (State Environmental Quality Review Act), process,” Schroedel said. “The Board has asked me to play a more pivotal role in holding together the team of the experts we have brought in to help us realize this mission.”

The SHLDC is described as a “Non-profit corporation that promotes and supports employment opportunities and economic development in Sleepy Hollow and surrounding communities through the use of selective financing, real estate development, public works, and related business partnerships.”

More information about it is available at http://www.sleepyhollowny.gov/sleepy-hollow-local-development-corporation