Public Service Announcement
The “Route 9 Active Transportation Conceptual Design Plan” is bringing
together residents, merchants and government officials with
transportation professionals to figure out how to make Broadway safe for
people walking and biking.
The study group gathered public input in June. The community is invited
to learn about the project, discuss potential design alternatives and
get involved in the plan.
Thursday, October 19
6 – 8 pm
Warner Library
121 North Broadway, Tarrytown
Project information:
http://www.route9active.org/