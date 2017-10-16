Public Service Announcement

The “Route 9 Active Transportation Conceptual Design Plan” is bringing

together residents, merchants and government officials with

transportation professionals to figure out how to make Broadway safe for

people walking and biking.

The study group gathered public input in June. The community is invited

to learn about the project, discuss potential design alternatives and

get involved in the plan.

Thursday, October 19

6 – 8 pm

Warner Library

121 North Broadway, Tarrytown

Project information:

http://www.route9active.org/