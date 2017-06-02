Riverrun Books & Manuscripts Provides Literary Portal into the Past

by W.B. King

With a revolving inventory of more than

30,000 volumes of rare, antiquarian, unusual

books and manuscripts from all time

periods, Hastings-on-Hudson’s Riverrun

Books & Manuscripts is tantamount to a

literary time machine.

“Since 1978, it has been an antiquarian

book store focusing on fine books and first

editions,” said owner Tom Lecky. “Until I

took over in June of 2016, the focus was

on modern material because that was the

strength of the previous owners.”

Prior to buying the book store, Lecky

spent 17 years working for Christie’s auction

house. During his last 10 years of employment,

he headed the company’s Printed

Books & Manuscripts Department.

“Given my background and experience,

I have handled a lot more earlier material,”

said Lecky. His current catalog project, for

example, features more than 120 books

that reflect the entire history of book illustration—

from the 15th century to early 20th century.

“The stock we have now tends to reflect

more of that (older titles) as well as the

whole scope of books throughout printed

history,” said Lecky.

Bound and Determined

A Hastings resident since 2001, Lecky

often passed the book store on his way to

and from the train when he commuted to

Manhattan. He would stop in on occasion

to see what new titles were on display or

just to have a chat.

“The store has the same name as it did

in 1978. I knew the previous owner and

bought things from him,” said Lecky. “Last

year the opportunity arose for me to take

over the business, and I ended up purchasing it.”

With an extensive list of books, customers

could purchase a first edition, first issue

of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatbsy

for $7,000. On average, Lecky said book

prices range from $5 to $150,000.

“I am not what you would call a used

book store,” said Lecky. “I sell first edition,

scholarly books and unusual books. This

doesn’t necessarily mean they are expensive

but it means they have a unique or interesting

feature to them rather than, say, a

paperback version of a Charles Dickens novel.”

And while his list of books sits around

30,000 titles, only 15,000 are catalogued

on the store’s website (www.riverrunbookshop.

com). “There is a tremendous amount

of material that hasn’t been processed yet or

is of more modest value and doesn’t warrant

the time and detail it takes to catalog,”

said Lecky. “So there is a lot to discover in the store.”

Turning the Page

Lecky, who has been a featured appraiser

on PBS’s Antique Roadshow, has worked

on various literary collections that went

to market, including the Fox-Bute set of

Audubon’s’ Birds of America, which holds

the world record for price of a printed book

($10 million). And while this example is

the exception rather than the rule, rare,

valuable books continually pop up, he said.

“Most of the books that are here and that

I purchase are books that have been passed

down in families going back one or two

generations,” said Lecky. “The overwhelming

number of books are of nominal value,

but that is true of any area whether it is

silver, porcelain or a painting. Every once

in a while you find a real gem.”

Lecky purchased Riverrun Books &

Manuscripts, in part, to support the literary

community in and around Hastings-on-

Hudson. The store regularly holds

readings and receptions. He is also happy

to field general questions from customers

on the lineage and history of a book. For a

fee, he offers professional estate and insurance appraisals.

“There are fewer and fewer book stores

people can visit,” said Lecky. “This store is a

place where people can come and feel comfortable.

They can browse, ask questions

and make discoveries on their own of really

interesting material that ranges across centuries

and subjects. It’s a pleasure to share

my love of books with people.”