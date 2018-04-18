River City Grille Murder Case Moves to County Grand Jury

by Barrett Seaman – April 16 Her hair pinned back and her hands cuffed, a subdued Rosa Ramirez, 27, made a brief re-appearance in Irvington’s courtroom Monday before Village Judge Desmond Lyons. Her court-appointed legal aid attorney, Jessica Hugel, told the judge that her client would waive a felony hearing on the pending charge of Murder in the Second Degree for the death last week of Bonifacio Rodriguez, a 39-year-old assistant chef at River City Grille, a popular eatery in the village. Her waiver cleared the way for a Grand Jury hearing of the case at the Westchester County Court in White Plains.

No motive has yet been established for the murder, which took place in the restaurant’s kitchen last Tuesday, April 10, as the two prepared to open for lunch. Two other employees were in the restaurant but not in the kitchen. Rodriguez was stabbed multiple times and died at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla at 12:19 p.m..

Bobby Manzi, the restaurant’s owner, launched a GoFundMe campaign with the aim of raising $25,000 to help support Rodriquez’s family in Yonkers. In less than five days, the fund had reached more than $23,000.

On Tuesday, less than a week after the GoFundMe campaign was launched to raise funds to pay for Rodriguez’s funeral expenses and support for his widow and two daughters, the goal of $25,000 was surpassed. Funeral services were held Monday, and River City Grille will re-open for dinner Tuesday night.