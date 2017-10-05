Rev. Gilmore to Celebrate 25th Anniversary at New Hope Church

The Reverend Dr. John H. Gilmore was called in 1992 to serve as the fourth Pastor for the congregation at the New Hope Institutional Baptist Church, located at 80-82 Central Avenue in Tarrytown.

Pastor Gilmore came to New Hope with the theme: “Where There Is No Vision, The People Perish.” Through his vision they have grown. They have seen the renovation of their “House of Worship;” along with an increase in membership. He is responsible for birthing the Church Choir, Sunday Evening Worship Services, Baptist Training Classes, New Member’s Classes, Prayer Partners, Children’s Mission Support of African Children, Annual Black Heritage Day Celebration, Vacation Bible School, Men’s & Women’s Retreat Ministry, Carol Adair Praise Dance Ministry, The Everlasting Arms Puppet Ministry, the purchase of a Church Parsonage and Church air conditioning.

A tribute entitled: “The Seasons Of Ministry Through Music” will take place on Saturday, October 14. To ensure ample parking and seating for everyone the service is being hosted at the Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 304 Spring Street in Ossining. The service will begin promptly at 4 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. There will be the lifting of a “Free Will Offering,” as this is a fundraising event.

The Worship Leader for the Tribute will be the dynamic, powerful, spirit-led Reverend Sandra Baker, Associate Minister of the Mt. Neboh Baptist Church, Harlem.