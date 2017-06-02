Resources and Activities for SENIORS – June 2017

SENIORS
Senior Benefits Information Center (SBIC): Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. a trained counselor from SBIC is on hand at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Sign up at the Reference Desk or call 631-7734. To ask questions outside regular counseling hours call 231-3260.
Senior Van: Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, a van is available for seniors who need transportation. Call the Tarrytown Village Hall at 631-7873 or the Sleepy Hollow Recreation Dept. at 366-5109.
Hot Lunch: Plus other activities Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neighborhood House in Tarrytown. Suggested contribution $3. Call 330-3855.
THE NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE
43 Wildey St., Tarrytown, 631-0205
Greenburgh Nutrition Program: See Hot Lunch above.
Computer class: 11a.m. Tuesdays (please call).
Loss Support Group: 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. June 13 & 27.
Yoga on the chair: 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Art workshop: 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Tai Chi: 11 a.m. Thursdays.
Senior canteen: informal social group, 1 p.m. Thursdays.
Movies: 1 p.m. Fridays.
Mah Jongg: 1 p.m. Fridays
Bridge and card club: 1 p.m. Fridays.
TARRYTOWN SENIOR CENTER
Pierson Park, 631-2304. Annual donation is $15.
Meetings: 1 p.m. June 6 and 20, followed by games.
Exercise: 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Nickel bingo: 12:30 p.m. Mondays.
Yoga: 10 a.m. Thursdays.
Book Club: 1 p.m. June 30.
Other classes: Check bulletin board.
Pool tables: Available any time.
JAMES F.GALGANO SENIOR CENTER
55 Elm St., Sleepy Hollow, 631-0390. Annual donation is $10, due before March 1. Anyone over 55 welcome.
Meetings: 1 p.m. June 5 and 19, followed by bingo.
Exercise class: 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
Nickel bingo: 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
Yoga: 9 a.m. June 14 and 28.
Trip to City Island: June 1.
Ceramics: 1:15 p.m. June 8 and 22.
Exercise class: 10:30 a.m. Fridays.
Knitting: 1 p.m. Fridays.
Open weekdays for socializing, card playing, etc.: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.