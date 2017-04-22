Resources and Activities for Seniors

SENIORS

Senior Benefits Information Center (SBIC): Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. a trained counselor from SBIC is on hand at the Warner Library in Tarrytown. Sign up at the Reference Desk or call 631-7734. To ask questions outside regular counseling hours call 231-3260.

Senior Van: Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday, a van is available for seniors who need transportation. Call the Tarrytown Village Hall at 631-7873 or the Sleepy Hollow Recreation Dept. at 366-5109.

Hot Lunch: Plus other activities Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neighborhood House in Tarrytown. Suggested contribution $3. Call 330-3855.

THE NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE

43 Wildey St., Tarrytown, 631-0205

Greenburgh Nutrition Program: See Hot Lunch above.

Computer class: 11a.m. Tuesdays (please call).

Loss Support Group: 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. May 9 & 23.

Yoga on the chair: 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

Art workshop: 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

Tai Chi: 11 a.m. Thursdays.

Senior canteen: informal social group, 1 p.m. Thursdays.

Movies: 1 p.m. Fridays.

Mah Jongg: 1 p.m. Fridays

Bridge and card club: 1 p.m. Fridays.

Fundraiser: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. May 20 at Tarrytown Senior Center.

TARRYTOWN SENIOR CENTER

Pierson Park, 631-2304. Annual donation is $15.

Meetings: 1 p.m. May 2 and 16, followed by games.

Exercise: 10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Nickel bingo: 12:30 p.m. Mondays.

Yoga: 10 a.m. Thursdays.

Other classes: Check bulletin board.

Pool tables: Available any time.

Closed Memorial Day May 29

JAMES F.GALGANO SENIOR CENTER

55 Elm St., Sleepy Hollow, 631-0390. Annual donation is $10, due before March 1. Anyone over 55 welcome.

Meetings: 1 p.m. May 1 and 15, followed by bingo.

Brunch at Sunset Cove: 12 noon – 3 p.m. May 22

Exercise class: 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.

Nickel bingo: 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

Yoga: 9 a.m. May 3 and 17.

Ceramics: 1:15 p.m. May 11 and 25.

Exercise class: 10:45 a.m. Fridays.

Knitting: 1 p.m. Fridays.

Open weekdays for socializing, card playing, etc.: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Memorial Day May 29