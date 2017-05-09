Relay for Life Fundraiser Set at Sleepy Hollow High

The second Relay for Life event in Tarrytown will be held June 3-4 at Sleepy Hollow High School.

Relay for Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Last year’s first event in Tarrytown attracted 425 registered participants and raised more than $95,000. Organizers were rewarded by being named Rookie Event of the Year.

This year, the fundraising goal is $100,000. As of April 27, just over $12,000 had been pledged, but the bulk of the funds come in on the day of the event. The Relay for Life kicks off at 6 p.m. June 3 and runs until 6 a.m. June 4.

For more information, visit www.acsevents.org.