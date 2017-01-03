Regeneron Buys Mount Pleasant Building for Expansion

Regeneron, a Tarrytown-based biopharmaceutical company, recently purchased the New York Life building in Mount Pleasant as it continues to expand.

Reportedly, Regeneron paid $50 million for the 76-acre site, which is located on Rockwood Road near Phelps Memorial Hospital Center and Rockwood Hall park.

Regeneron’s main campus is located in the Landmark at Eastview property at 777 Old Saw Mill River Road. It also has plans to expand on 30 acres of a 100-acre site at 555 Saw Mill River Road.

A leading science technology company that delivers life-transforming medicines for serious diseases, Regeneron has about 5,000 employees.