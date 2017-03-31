FUNDRAISER TO SUPPORT DISPLACED SYRIAN REFUGEES TO TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 28th IN KINGSLAND POINT PARK IN SLEEPY HOLLOW

Organized by Relief United, a Group of Seven Westchester High School Juniors Committed to Making a Global Difference Through Local Activism

Sleepy Hollow, New York (March 13, 2017)-Relief United a newly formed Westchester based sub charity of Catholic New East Welfare Association (CNEWA)(www.cnewa.org) announces plans for a Fundraiser “Project Syria LIVE” on Friday, April 28th to raise awareness and funds for Christian Syrian refugees who have been displaced due to war. CNEWA is a global charity founded in 1926 that is dedicated to providing humanitarian help for refuges in the Middle East, Northeast Africa, India and Eastern Europe.

The fundraiser for refugees will take place at Kingsland Point Park in Sleepy Hollow, NY from 5:30pm – 10:00pm and will provide a fun night for the community which will include a “Battle of Bands” comprised of local bands and other talented youth from local high schools along with special guests such as “Voice” finalist, Amanda Ayala. The evening will also feature speakers and exhibits highlighting the plight of the displaced, with a special focus on teenaged refugees. Admission is $15 and can be purchased at Relief United’s online Eventbrite, reliefunited.org. Tickets at the door will cost $20. A variety of food trucks will also be onsite to ensure a fun, well fed evening. 100% of donations and profits will go directly to CNEWA.

Relief United was founded in October 2016 by seven Westchester High School Juniors with a shared commitment to raising awareness and money for the humanitarian crisis in Syria. All seven founding members represent six different high schools in the New York/Westchester area. Six are 2014 graduates of Transfiguration School in Tarrytown, New York. The organization has been working closely with the Sleepy Hollow Board of Trustees and has created an advisory group of an additional 30 high school students representing 10 additional schools, including Sleepy Hollow High School, to help share information on the mission of Relief United and this special evening. “Our goal is really to unite all the youth and energy in Westchester behind a fantastic cause to help our brothers and sisters in Syria who need it most.”

Follow Relief United on Instagram @#reliefunited, Facebook reliefunitedsleepyhollow and Twitter: https/twitter.com/reliefunited.Support this effort at GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/humanitarian-crisis-in-syria. All proceeds from their event will go directly to CNEWA to help them continue to purchase and deliver supplies to the Syrian people.

About Relief United:

Founded on October 20th, 2016 by seven Westchester Juniors, this charity has teamed up with CNEWA, a 501© 3 charity to provide humanitarian support to Christian refugees in Syria who have been displaced due to civil war. Relief United is dedicated to empowering teenagers and youth to become leaders and support global causes in their local communities. The seven founding members are Michal Kozlowski, Regis High School; Lily McHale, St. Vincent Ferrer; Jane Singman, Ursuline High School; Joseph Gullotta, Kennedy Catholic; Gibran Mourani, Iona Prep; Nick Sinopoli, Regis High School; Michael Mauguin, Stepinac.

Contact: Michal Kozlowski/(914) 564-7255

reliefunitedprojects@gmail.com