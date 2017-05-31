PayByPhone for Parking Available in Tarrytown

Motorists now have a new way to pay for parking in the Village of Tarrytown. PayByPhone is an app that allows drivers to pay for or extend a parking session from anywhere and will even send a reminder when time is set to expire.

When paying for parking by phone, the license plate and parking time are automatically displayed on a device used by the parking officer. No receipts are required to be displayed on the vehicle’s dashboard. PayByPhone is available in various lots and on-street locations in the village.

Smartphone users can enter m.paybyphone.com on their browser, download the iPhone or Android app, or call 1-866-234-7275. Further information can be found at www.tarrytowngov.com.