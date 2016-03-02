Parking and Traffic – Your Ideas

Parking and traffic are persistent concerns in the Rivertowns. From Tarrytown’s efforts to acquire public parking in a lot behind a business row on North Broadway to its moves to reacquire public parking behind the now closed Citibank, to Irvington’s proposed new set of parking regulations, and Sleepy Hollow’s rule changes for a portion of Beekman Avenue, parking is a continuing topic within the village halls. The anxiety of Miller Park residents in Tarrytown, and Irvington’s Slow Down Traffic Initiative, are examples focusing on traffic.

