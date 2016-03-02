Parking and Traffic – Your Ideas

Parking and traffic are persistent concerns in the Rivertowns. From Tarrytown’s efforts to acquire public parking in a lot behind a business row on North Broadway to its moves to reacquire public parking behind the now closed Citibank, to Irvington’s proposed new set of parking regulations, and Sleepy Hollow’s rule changes for a portion of Beekman Avenue, parking is a continuing topic within the village halls. The anxiety of Miller Park residents in Tarrytown, and Irvington’s Slow Down Traffic Initiative, are examples focusing on traffic.
The Hudson Independent would like to hear opinions, suggestions, or concerns our readers have about either parking or traffic in the villages. You can provide yours by commenting below.
I live in downtown Tarrytown. Parking is tricky but I have always found a spot. Right now the big issue is the closing of the Citibank lot – this just seems absurd and a great deal of pressure should be put on the owners to open that back up, especially since the building is sitting empty – and could be empty for a long time. OK it is private property and when someone new buys it they can do what they want – but while it just sits there it should be used.
In terms of traffic and being a pedestrian, the little sign that sits in the middle of Broadway in front of the post office works great. At no other crosswalks does anyone pay attention – but when that sign is out people actually stop for pedestrians. I propose another one of those signs on Main Street at the John/Kaldenberg crossing.
Thanks,
TT
I want to bring something to light which I feel is a huge Safety concern. The municipal parking lot on S. Washington Street and Main Street in Tarrytown is an accident waiting to happen. I live near the lot and have witnessed many near misses. Motorists are not following the traffic signs. Many of times I see cars entering the lot the wrong way. They do it to maybe beat other cars to a parking spot or they just don’t know that it is one way in and one way out. There aren’t enough visible signs. The village should place Do Not Enter signs so motorists that aren’t familiar with the parking lot become aware. They should also paint orientation arrows on the ground. That’s doesn’t cost a lot and will prevent near misses and bad accidents. Near misses are definitely avoidable by making those small changes. I also notice motorists yelling at each other because of one or the other entering and/or exiting the wrong way. The village must take a long look at it and make necessary adjustments.
I was appalled to see the Citibank parking lot locked up. There are over 30 parking spots there. I realize that it is private property, but it seems to me that there has to be a solution. The businesses in town are certainly suffering more now, since parking has been an issue even before this happened. I love living in Tarrytown and try to do most of my shopping here. I am lucky enough to be able to walk to most of the businesses, but not everyone is. I want to see local businesses be successful, but if customers can’t get to these places, that simply won’t happen.
The Bridge Plaza parking lot at 350 So. Broadway is a nightmare. Traffic is moving in different directions and there is only one exit. The Wells Fargo drive up window also causes a lot of problems. People are always parking in handicapped and no standing zones illegally. Cars and trucks are exiting in three directions at the only stoplight exit.
There’s a very simple solution: Along the commercial store fronts, allow 1 to 2 hours of free parking for visitors and customers to shop, dine and run errands. This allows prime parking availability for Tarrytown merchants and keeps merchant employees from monopolizing important parking spaces. By default, the Village thrives with the activity of happy consumers, merchants are more successful and hopefully, property values improve because Tarrytown would then be the most merchant- and consumer-friendly of all the Villages. Next: Remove the many outdated and often non-working parking meters and replace them with pay stations. Most people OVERpay at pay stations and this would more than make up for any “losses” by removing meters immediately adjacent to commercial properties. Lastly, pay stations would enable municipal employees to monitor from the stations, rather than from the actual vehicles, thereby saving money and time that can be used for something else. See? No complaints here, rather, SIMPLE SOLUTIONS. Now, let’s see if anyone else sees how simply this can be solved.
There is no traffic enforcement in Tarrytown. Cars are driving above the speed limit and as mentioned in other comments the 2 most dangerous pedestrian crossings are 1. N Broadway by the Post office, 2. Main Street/Johns Street. I have run often for my life at those crossings, you can be in the middle of it and you will be passed left and right. We should follow the enforcement of a small hamlet called Cold Spring with a tiny police force where everybody living around there obeys the 30 mile speed limit due to their rigid enforcement. Parking will continue to be problematic. There are really no spots left to add capacity. Also replace the meters with pay stations, merchants are tired to be bombarded all day for change. Another issue, drivers do not care about “no left turn” signs. Traffic is being held up coming out from C Town, N Broadway at CVS, Franklin and S Broadway. Hopefully something will be done to improve those issues.
Yes! Please add enforcement stings at the crosswalks.
I’m a frequent visitor to Pierson Park and love the way it has been renovated. I am less thrilled with the new recreation building and pool as it has already taken over a number of parking spaces, as have the tennis and basketball courts. Now with the pool about to be completed and summer coming, I wonder if the town has any plans to address what will surely be another parking nightmare. Most streets around Hudson Harbor aren’t wide enough for parking on either side. Many “No Parking” signs have sprung up on W. Main St. and some side streets that severely limiting parking. Some days, with activities at the senior center, the parking lot and parking spaces on W. Main St. are completely filled. Last summer, some day camps brought children in several buses that all parked in the circle at the end of W. Main, where “No Parking” signs are posted. If this continues, it will become a huge problem unless some activities are limited and better parking options are offered. It seems that in the planning of all of these new developments and building, the town has completely overlooked parking needs for the area.
In Sleepy Hollow, North Washington northbound from Tarrytown is extremely narrow to Chestnut Street, just plain dangerous. Drivers find it very difficult to navigate on-coming traffic when cars are parked on both sides of the road. Making a turn onto Washington at the light is impossible at College Avenue. Sleepy Hollow should consider having parking on only one side of the street along Washington, just like Tarrytown has it organized (how does Tarrytown do so many things right?) and/or making North Washington one way traveling North. Valley Street, parallel to Washington, already provides one way traffic south.
North Washington is so narrow that people park their cars over and onto the curb in fear of getting side swiped…..it looks terrible and is ruining the curbs (then again there is a driver that parks in front of the fire hydrant on the corner of College and Washington every night, our 33 cops never ticket this car). Let’s get with it and make this area of the Village traffic-safe and easier on the eye.
Much of Sleepy Hollow and Tarrytown have the density/proximity to be _great_ places for people to walk and bike — for running errands, going to school, visiting friends, etc. But the way street and sidewalk space is allocated makes pepole uncomfortable walking or cycling. Plus there’s no bicycle parking in our downtowns.
Places that have robust infrastructure for people to walk and ride have more vibrant retail districts and increased economic activity.
Car parking availability isn’t a problem. There are so many spaces available (and at low rates) that people close enough to easily walk or bike wind up driving instead. More importantly, adding parking takes real estate away from businesses. And it’s the businesses that attract people to come in the first place.
Here are some excellent pictures explaining the situation:
http://www.andrewalexanderprice.com/blog20151026.php
@DanielConvissor
The lack of alternatives to get around the Rivertowns, especially on weekends, is a real problem.
Bus absent on nights and weekends: The route lines on the Bee-Line Bus system map just disappear on weekends. More people, especially teens and those who don’t drive/lack cars, would take the bus if it existed with relatively frequent service. (The lack of parking is even more incentive to use the bus). fwiw, MetroNorth isn’t bad on weekends, but it is often remote from origins and destinations on Broadway.
Bicycling infrastructure is absent: people on bicycles need some safe space on Broadway. The Aqueduct Trail is blocked at so many spots, and not illuminated at night.
We need to get away from failed solutions of the past. People want walkable places like our downtowns, not strip malls like 119 or Central Avenue. Don’t try to widen our way to be more like that, or incentivize more driving with lots of free or low-cost parking. Re-open a lot here or there, like Citibank or unused capacity at a church? Fine, but don’t go crazy.