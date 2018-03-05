Open Door Unveils New Larger Location in Sleepy Hollow

By Rick Pezzullo –

It has often been said that good things come to those who wait. That is certainly the case with Open Door Family Medical Centers and its new location at 300 North Broadway in Sleepy Hollow.

After four years of planning and overcoming several obstacles, including some public opposition, Open Door opened the doors to its 12,500-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility, which is twice the size of its 23-year space on Beekman Avenue, at the beginning of March.

“This is something we wanted to do for a long time,” said Lindsay Farrell, President and CEO of Open Door Family Medical Centers, during a recent private tour. “Once we got it together we moved pretty fast. We’re grateful that Sleepy Hollow residents and village officials have supported the work of Open Door for more than three decades. We’re dedicated to serving low income people. That’s why we’re here.”

Open Door in Sleepy Hollow serves about 5,000 individuals annually, while its six community health centers combined in Westchester and Putnam counties treat more than 55,000 patients. The organization, which has been in existence for more than 45 years, also has six school-based health centers and two mobile dental vans.

“Open Door’s model of integrated primary and preventative health care has a demonstrated record of clinical success,” said Dr. Daren Wu, Chief Medical Officer at Open Door. “Operating out of this larger, state-of-the-art facility will increase our reach and extend our positive impact in the surrounding communities.”

Supported by a combination of public and private funding, Open Door offers family medical care, dental care, behavioral health care, and women’s health care, including prenatal care, as well as nutrition, wellness and patient advocacy programs. It provides a sliding fee scale to low-income people who might not be able to afford health care and also accepts many insurance plans.

Its spacious new facility, which has a neighboring parking area for up to 40 vehicles that Open Door purchased to help alleviate safety concerns, has 18 medical exam rooms, four dental operatories, labs and counseling space. It also has designated areas for the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and a kitchen for cooking demonstrations.

In addition, Open Door’s new home will provide both expanded facilities for the Phelps Family Medicine Residency Program and also the launch of a General Dental Practice Residency Program that Open Door provides in partnership with New York Medical College and Phelps Hospital Northwell Health.

“I’m particularly pleased that the new Sleepy Hollow location expands the capabilities of our residency programs,” Wu stated. “There is a critical shortage of primary care physicians in the United States, and yet we know just what a vital role they play in providing cost effective yet high quality care.”

“It’s worked out well,” Farrell said of the residency program, which has been in place for the last three years. She noted that Open Door has hired five of its medical residents from Phelps.