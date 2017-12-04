Obituaries October – November 2017

Michael Ferguson, 43

Michael F. Ferguson, a resident of Ossining and former longtime resident of Sleepy Hollow, died November 13. He was 43.

Born in North Tarrytown, he graduated from St. Teresa’s School and Sleepy Hollow High School and later Westchester Community College. Mr. Ferguson was a police officer for the City of White Plains and had been on the force for the past 17 years. He had been very active with the Sleepy Hollow Fire Department and was a Life Active member of Union Hose Engine #2. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aires 1042 and the Knights of Columbus St. Elmo Council 318.

He grew up in St. Teresa of Avila Parish, where he served as an altar boy for many years. He also loved hockey. He played for Sleepy Hollow High School and was an avid NY Rangers fan.

Nancy Belloise, 79

Nancy E. Belloise, a lifelong resident of Irvington, died suddenly November 5. She was 79.

Born in Tarrytown, she married her beloved John M. Belloise on December 21, 1956. They settled in Irvington where they raised their family. She was an avid supporter and fan of all local sports. As the #1 fan, all the athletes enjoyed and appreciated seeing her in the stands. She was a grandmother to all but no one meant more to her then her very own. Her favorite time of the week was Sunday morning where she would sit in peace and quiet doing her crossword puzzles. She loved to read, play bingo and go bowling. She was a member of the Irvington Seniors and the FOE Lady Auxiliary 1042.

Mario Orlando, 93

Mario Joseph Orlando, a proud lifelong resident of Irvington, died October 30 with his family by his side. He was 93.

Those who met Mario instantly felt his grace and generous spirit, a “true stand-up gentleman” and “finest person.” He made everyone want to be a better person. He proudly served in WWII on the George E. Davis Destroyer Escort and enjoyed a long career at Stauffer Chemical Company until his retirement in 1988, after which he quickly started a second career at Lazar Motors.

Mr. Orlando with his wife of 63 years, Helen enjoyed traveling, especially to visit family and navy buddies and was very involved with Boy Scout Troup 55. He could often be heard crooning a Perry Como or country music tune. His ultimate joy was being together with family and friends, sharing a fine Manhattan and a hearty bowl of pasta.

Grace Carroll, 99

Grace M. Carroll, a resident of Sleepy Hollow, died November 16 in the presence of her family at her cherished home of 63 years after a long and fruitful lifetime. She was 99.

She graduated from George Washington High School in Manhattan’s Washington Heights and took night courses in business and bookkeeping at Hunter College. She went to work full time at P. F. Collier & Son, a New York publisher. There she rose to the rank of Executive Secretary to the President and met her future husband, John F. Carroll. They were married on June 29, 1946, while he was a Captain on leave from the U.S. Army.

In 1955 they moved to North Tarrytown. Mrs. Carroll was an active member of St. Teresa of Avila Church for 60 years. She was elected president of the PTA and the Altar and Rosary Society, and served as librarian of the parish grade school.

In 1974, she began her second career as Secretary to the Chief of Police of the New Castle Police Department in Chappaqua. She retired after 15 years of public service but remained engaged in the community through the Sleepy Hollow Seniors Club, civic associations and her parish.