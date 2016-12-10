Obituaries – November 2016

Marc Warnock, 48

Marc Warnock, a resident of Irvington, died unexpectedly November 20. He was 48.

He was born and raised in Irvington, the son of S. Howard and Sunday Warnock. He graduated from Landmark School in Vermont in 1986.

A skilled contractor and carpenter by trade who had an eye for detail, Mr. Warnock took pride in his work and enjoyed taking on remodeling projects big or small. He loved spending time with his children and family and anywhere that had sun and sand and family trips to Cape Cod. He was an avid Jets fan, an excellent cook and a lover of all animals big and small. He loved to laugh.

Mr. Warnock is survived by his three children, Olivia, Sam and Spencer of Sleepy Hollow, his mother Sunday and sister Amy, both of Irvington, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends who loved him very much and will miss him dearly.

Donations can be made to the American Heart Association or National Kidney Foundation in Mr. Warnock’s memory.

John Gallagher, 91

John D. Gallagher, a lifelong resident of the Tarrytowns, died peacefully at home with his family on November 22. He was 91.

Born in North Tarrytown on March 22, 1925, he was a graduate of North Tarrytown High School. He went on to serve in the United States Navy during World War II. He served in the Pacific Theatre on the USS Charles Sperry. On October 17, 1959, he married Eileen Lynch. Mr. Gallagher had worked in customer service for Con Edison for 35 years.

He will always be remembered for his love of family and golf. In addition, he was a big fan of the Boston Red Sox.

Colonel Paul E. Bell, USAF Ret., 91

Paul Edward Bell, Colonel, USAF (retired), fighter pilot, former Tarrytown resident and longtime resident of Riverside, California, died November 16. He was 91.

He was born in Tarrytown in 1925, and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps as an aviation cadet shortly after graduation from high school. He saw service during World War II as a B-24 crew member on the islands of Morotai, Indonesia and Okinawa, Japan in support of the final bombing offensive in the Pacific.

During his life, Mr. Bell was the beloved husband to his wife, the former Helen M. Lavin of Westminster, Maryland; became the father of four children and grandfather to four grandchildren. He provided tireless leadership in his love for his country and the local community, the U.S. Air Force and March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California.

During a career spanning World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War he flew 251 combat missions amassing 862 combat hours in fighter, bomber and rotary wing aircraft. His awards and decorations included the Legion of Merit with four oak leaf clusters, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with eleven oak leaf clusters, the Meritorious Service medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Army Commendation Medal, the Asian Pacific, Korean, and Vietnam Campaign medals with 12 battle stars, the Vietnam Gallantry Cross with silver star and honorary Vietnamese command pilot wings. He was an Air Force command pilot with 10,000 flying hours in 30 aircraft. He wore the Master Missileman badge.

Mr. Bell served his community, military support groups and veteran’s organizations throughout his life. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Elks and the Newcomen Society. He was an area vice president for the California Air Force Association; was on the governing boards of the Silver Eagles, the March Field Museum, the Forum, Riverside Chamber Military Affairs Committee and 15th Air Force Association; was a flight captain for the Daedalians and the president of the Bob Hope chapter of the Air Force Association.