Obituaries – April – May 2018

Raffaela Calvitto, 95

Raffaela Calvitto 95, a resident of Tarrytown, died peacefully May 2. She was 95.

She was bornin Foggia, Italy. She worked as a seamstress for Geoffrey Beene in NYC. She was chosen as the seamstress for some of Nancy Reagan’s wardrobe. She also was a gourmet cook who loved to utilize her homemade recipes. She was very independent and loved to visit and shop in NYC. She would travel by train to Pennsylvania to visit her family well into her late 80s.

Gabriel Ferrante, 93

Gabriel Ferrante, a longtime resident of Irvington, died peacefully at Brighton Gardens Assisted Living community in Stamford May 1. He was 93. He was a painting contractor for most of his life after serving in the U.S. Army Military Police during WWII.

Elizabeth Fahey, 75

Elizabeth M. Fahey, a resident of Tarrytown, died peacefully at home May 1. She was 75.

She was born on July 17, 1942 in Tarrytown. She is survived by her devoted husband Thomas, whom she married in November 1961 and loved with all her heart for their 56 years of marriage. Theirs was a love most people could only dream of finding.

Catherine Dobransky, 88

Catherine M. Dobransky, a longtime resident of Irvington, died May 14. She was 88.

Born and raised in Yonkers, she was an Associate Registrar at Manhattan College in Riverdale for more than 47 years. She was a devout Catholic and lived her life serving others.

Ellisa Bosshart, 52

Ellisa Lorraine Bosshart, a resident of Tarrytown, died May 10. She was 52.

She was born in the Bronx and was an active member of the Ridgeway Alliance Church in White Plains, where she served on the Board of the Ridgeway Alliance Women of God Bible Study and was a Deaconess for the church. She was also a teacher at the Ridgeway Nursery School.

Joseph D’Eufemia, 74

Joseph D’Eufemia, a resident of Tarrytown, died unexpectedly April 2. He was 74.

Mr. D’Eufemia worked more than 50 years in the men’s retail business and volunteered his time in retirement. He enjoyed travelling and had the opportunity to visit many beautiful countries.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Kathy Madden D’Eufemia, his children Michael (Mary Ann) of Salisbury, MA, Tara Schatzel (Robert) of Tarrytown, his beloved grandsons John, Patrick, Ryan and Matthew, his sisters Phyl Adams of Tarrytown and Ava Nielson of Maryland as well as his many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Maurice.

Nicholas Nardullo, 73

Nicholas ‘Nick’ Nardullo, a lifelong resident of the Tarrytowns, died May 17. He was 73.

He was a graduate of Sleepy Hollow High School and went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree from St. Lawrence University. He continued his education earning a Master’s degree in Public Administration and one in Secondary Education.

Mr. Nardullo was well known in the area because of his many community ties. He taught American History at Washington Irving and Sleepy Hollow middle schools for 42 years, where he mentored generations of students and young teachers. He also taught Adult Education for BOCES at the Westchester County Jail and St. Teresa’s in Sleepy Hollow, developed and ran the North Tarrytown summer day camp and, early in his career, proudly served as the director of the Washington Irving student theater. He was also a member of the Fortnightly Club.

In 1970, he married Marie Coconato in New Rochelle and they settled in N. Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow where they raised their family. In addition to his beloved wife Marie, he is survived by his loving children Philip Scot of Los Angeles, CA, Kristen (Wayne) Mahood of Ossining and Michael (Lindsay Prevette) of Brooklyn; and his cherished grandchildren, Ben, Max, Aislyn and Sam and his sister Constance Iurato of Danby, VT.

Barbara Muldoon, 80

Barbara Muldoon, a resident of Tarrytown, died May 18. She was 80.

She was born in the Bronx. The family eventually moved to Hawthorne and she graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy in Tarrytown. She was proud of her years working at Sleepy Hollow High School as a Career Counselor. She later worked for her son as office manager at Hudson Canyon.

Mrs. Muldoon was active in many local organizations. She had been a Girl Scout Leader and past President of the Philipse Manor Beach Club. Currently, she belonged to the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division 11, Tarrytown; the Ladies Auxiliary of the Rescue Hose Fire Company, Sleepy Hollow; and, the Transfiguration Women’s Bowling League.

She loved the theater and would go to Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theaters and local high school productions. If someone was in need, she would reach out to help in any way she could, whether or not she knew the person. She was a generous soul who truly cared for people and loved life.