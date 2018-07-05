Obituaries – June 2018

Cathy Dennis, 83

Cathy Dennis (Bucci) a lifelong resident of Tarrytown, died peacefully June 5 at home surrounded by her family. She was 83.

Born in Tarrytown on November 26, 1934, she was a graduate of North Tarrytown High School. She had a long career with the Bank of New York in White Plains. She was a secretary and administrative assistant.

She is survived by her beloved children James (Timothy) Bucci, Gary (Mary) Bucci, Sharon (David) Thomas and Natalie (Bob) Warren; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

David Fitzgerald, 58

David S. Fitzgerald, a lifelong resident of Tarrytown, died June 6 after a courageous battle. He was 58.

Mr. Fitzgerald worked at the Parks & Recreation Department for the Town of Greenburgh for many years. He was also the owner of Dave’s Complete Landscaping. He was a hardworking and passionate man, who will be deeply missed.

Ann Marie Grogan, 71

Ann Marie Grogan (“Mama”), J.D., JAGC Lieutenant, U.S. Navy died peacefully June 10 surrounded by her family in Sleepy Hollow. She was 71.

She graduated from Emmanuel College in 1967 with a B.A. in English and was a social worker with the Massachusetts Department of Public Welfare. In 1968, she was one of only eight women among 175 students accepted to Boston College Law School. In 1971, she successfully completed her Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) degree. She subsequently joined the U.S. Navy JAG Corps where she met and married fellow officer Thomas Francis Grogan in June 1972. Upon being honorably discharged in 1974, she moved with her husband to Ossining, where they raised three children. She will be remembered for her humor, encouragement, tenacity, guidance, and efforts to be the best wife and mother possible.

She was the first female from Massachusetts to join the U.S. Navy JAG Corps, and one of only five women serving as a Lieutenant in the JAG Corps during the Vietnam War. She was a lifelong student of history and languages – speaking Spanish and French as well as reading and writing Latin. While raising her three children, she taught Spanish at St. Augustine’s School in Ossining in the late 1980’s as well as English at Cathedral Prep High School in Rye, in the mid-1990’s. As a member of the Massachusetts and New York Bar Associations, she practiced law throughout the years.

Robert Roman, 89

Robert Roman, a resident of Tarrytown, died June 11 after an extended illness. He was 89.

He was born in New York City to John and Maria Roman, Italian immigrants. He completed primary and secondary school in New York City, graduating from the New York School of Art & Design. He had a successful career as a graphic artist and co-owner of a major print studio in the advertising industry. He was a member of Famee Furlane in Queens, New York, a consummate jazz enthusiast and an avid Yankees fan. He always enjoyed a good meal and bottle of wine with family and friends.

June McNulty, 83

June R. McNulty, formerly of Tarrytown, died June 18. She was 83.

She was very involved with Transfiguration Church and School in Tarrytown, as well as Mt. Carmel Church in Poughkeepsie. Her passions were painting, music, and her grandchildren. She was predeceased by the love of her life Joseph A. McNulty in 2017.