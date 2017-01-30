Obituaries – January 2017

Jae Lucero, 102

Jae G. Lucero, a lifelong resident of the Tarrytowns, died January 14. She was 102.

Born January 25, 1915 in North Tarrytown, she had been a member of the Sleepy Hollow Seniors and the Tarrytown Canteen of the Neighborhood House. She was a parishioner of St. Teresa of Avila Church and had been a member of the Catholic Daughters.

Maria Garcia Cuadrado, 81

Maria Garcia Cuadrado, a longtime resident of Sleepy Hollow, died January 12 after a brief illness. She was 81.

She grew up in Villafranca del Bierzo, Spain, moving to the U.S. with her husband Roque (Rocky) Cuadrado in 1966. She worked at technician for many years until she retired to enjoy her loving husband, sisters, nieces and grand-nieces and grand-nephew. She was a devoted wife to Roque Cuadrado of Sleepy Hollow, who predeceased her in 2012.

Mrs. Cuadrado enjoyed people and was quick to make you laugh, feel welcomed, and share her wonderful sense of humor. She was the family historian and will be missed tremendously.

Thomas Chamberlain

Thomas Chamberlain, a resident of Irvington, died suddenly January 11.

Mr. Chamberlain was a Yonkers police officer for 33 years. In that time, he developed an accomplished record earning special commendation and Detective Status from the Mayors of the City of NY and the City of Yonkers. He and his partner played critical roles in the investigation that led to the arrest and conviction in the infamous Son of Sam Case. He was a proud American who served his country during the Vietnam Era in the Army.