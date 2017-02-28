Obituaries – February 2017

Eugene Fiorella, 92

Eugene J. Fiorella, a resident of Sleepy Hollow died February 9. He was 92.

Born and raised in Sleepy Hollow, he attended the public schools of the Tarrytowns. Upon graduation from North Tarrytown High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve in World War II. He served as a Torpedoman aboard the Destroyer USS Helm in the Pacific Theater from 1943 to the war’s end in 1945. During his tour of duty, among other notable operations, he took part in the rescue and recovery mission of the ill-fated USS Indianapolis from August 3 to 6, 1945, the Helm being one of the first two ships to sail into the recovery site.

In 1948, he married the former Nancy J. Scogna at Immaculate Conception Church, North Tarrytown. He worked at the P.R. Mallory plant on Elm Street in North Tarrytown until reenlisting in the Navy from 1950 to 1952. After his discharge from the Navy, Mr. Fiorella was employed by the Scarsdale Fire Department where he worked until his retirement in 1988. During his time with SFD, he received several commendations for outstanding service and bravery in the line of duty.

Mr. Fiorella was an active member of his community. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Village of Sleepy Hollow with Union Hose Company for over 60 years and a member of the local VFW. In his retirement years, Eugene worked as a weekend volunteer on the USS Joseph P. Kennedy in Fall River, MA and was a volunteer tour guide at the USS Intrepid Museum in Manhattan. He was an avid fisherman and outdoor sportsman who loved nature and instilled in his children the love of the sea. Throughout his life, he was warm and kind and very funny.

John Quick, 84

John Joseph Quick, a resident of Irvington, died February 14. He was 84.

He was a life-long resident of Irvington and graduated from Irvington High School in 1950. On April 7, 1956, he married his wife of 51 years Monica Geoghegan Quick in a ceremony in White Plains. His life’s work was as a glazier and was a proud member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, Local 1087 until his retirement in 1991.

In his retirement, Mr. Quick traveled often with Monica, and was able to visit many of the world’s great cities. He was an active parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Irvington and also served as an Irvington volunteer fireman and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Elmo’s Council.

Barbara Campbell, 77

Barbara Campbell, a lifelong resident of Tarrytown, died February 15. She was 77.

She was born in Tarrytown on July 2, 1939 to John Burhenne, Sr. and Ruth Jackson Burhenne. She was a graduate of Washington Irving High School. She had been a secretary for many years and most recently at WIHD in Valhalla.

Margaret Stein, 83

Margaret B. Stein, a resident of Tarrytown and Irvington, died February 18. She was 83.

She was a longtime resident of Irvington for 33 years prior to moving to Tarrytown. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her many friends. She was a long-time member of Irvington Presbyterian Church, where she was a highly involved and beloved member of the church community. She had a fascination for family history and genealogy, and was a member of the Hudson River Patriots Chapter and the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. Additionally, she was a member of the Irvington Historical Society and the Tarrytown Seniors.

She spent her career working for The Bank of New York and County Trust Bank of Westchester. After retiring, she worked locally as an administrator in a dentists’ office. True to form, she made strong connections where ever she went, and made close friends through all of her professional and recreational activities. A strong and enduring spirit, she worked hard to make sure her family was always taken care of. She was a loving mother and grandmother, generous with hugs and eternally giving.