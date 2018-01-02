Obituaries December 2017

Vincent Krizmancic, 94

Vincent “Vinko” Krizmancic, a resident of Sleepy Hollow, died peacefully in his home December 9. He was 94.

He was born in Trieste, Italy on June 30, 1923 to Anton and Ana (Cebron) Krizmancic. During WWII, he served with the Allied Forces and after the war he spent the next six years working on cargo ships as a merchant seaman throughout Europe, Africa, Asia and South America before coming to New York in 1951. During his travels his love of conversation allowed him to acquire multiple languages. In 1955, he married Concetta Fina and shortly thereafter they purchased their home in North Tarrytown. He had a love of cooking, gardening, fishing and dancing with family and friends.

He was employed for over 30 years as a Stationary Engineer for General Motors in North Tarrytown before retiring in 1985. He was also a retired member of the International Union of Operating Engineers. Vincent served proudly as a charter member of North Tarrytown Ambulance Corp as well as the North Tarrytown Fire Patrol.

Gladys Osterman, 92

Gladys Dorrance Osteman, a resident of Tarrytown, died peacefully at her home December 11. She was 92.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts from the Cooper Union School of Arts and a Master’s degree from New York University. She and her husband, Herb (passed 2014), settled in Tarrytown in 1957 where they raised two boys.

Mrs. Osterman had a lifelong passion for literature and the visual arts. She read extensively in poetry and philosophy, as well as feminist theory, art criticism, and cultural theory. Her artwork spans from abstract oil paintings to watercolor landscapes and also included explorations through photography, etching, and ceramics.

She taught grade school art, and was a volunteer teacher at Abbott House in Irvington. She was a volunteer for WBAI, ran a children’s theater program that brought performances to Sleepy Hollow High School, and was politically active, protesting against the Vietnam War and working to ban above ground nuclear testing. Later, she and her husband, Herb, were instrumental in the preservation of the Grove Street Historic District, and was one of the community volunteers who successfully fought to save what is now Neperan Park from becoming a multi-unit housing development.

Paula Russo, 70

Paula Russo, a lifelong resident of Tarrytown, died December 15. She was 70.

Born in Tarrytown on March 27, 1947, she was the daughter of Raymond R. and Pauline Benedict De Lade. She was a graduate of Sleepy Hollow High School. She was the beloved wife of Carmen “Butch” Russo, who predeceased her in 1992. She will be remembered fondly by the many people who loved her.