Obituaries – December 2016

Anne Harmon

Anne Harmon, a philanthropist, Ardsley-on-Hudson resident and longtime champion of The Clear View School and Day Treatment Center in Briarcliff Manor, died December 14 at her home.

Inspired by the birth of her own special needs child and her favorite poem “Heaven’s Special Child” by an unknown author, Mrs. Harmon was instrumental in the school’s founding in 1968, and in its continued growth. As a parent, staff member, volunteer, supporter and board member, Mrs. Harmon took on all those roles tirelessly with enthusiasm and joy. She was responsible for the school’s longtime relationship with actress Julie Harris, who became one of Clear View’s most loyal and generous benefactors. In fact, the historic 100-year old theater set in Clear View’s Vanderlip Hall bears Harris’ name. In the late 1970s, Harmon and Harris forged a friendship that would extend through the years.

Mrs. Harmon also enjoyed her affiliation with The Thursday Club—a philanthropic foundation that makes grants to non-profit agencies serving the community. Clear View Executive Director, Charles Devlin, remembered Mrs. Harmon with great affection, calling her “a gentlewoman of strength, generosity and grace.” He said, “She proved [her] passion over and over again by tireless and generous service in so many different ways.”

Fellow board member and dear friend, Carol Deer, of New York City, credited Mrs. Harmon with teaching her about the work of the school that serves mentally ill and emotionally disabled children. “There are many good causes and charities but in this case I can see the results,” Deer said. “I’m lucky; I have four nephews that never required the specialized care these children do. I owe it to them, and to all children, to do what I can to help.”

The Clear View School and Day Treatment Center serves children from over 40 surrounding districts. The school serves students from ages three to 21 by providing integrated and comprehensive academic programming and therapeutic care.

Mrs. Harmon, is survived by her husband Howard (Bunky ) Harmon and two children, Julie and Jamie and a grandson, Julian. In recognition of her unwavering devotion to the school, the family has requested that donations may be made in her honor to The Clear View School and Day Treatment Center, 480 Albany Post Road, Briarcliff Manor, NY 10510.

Lawrence Brown, 93

Lawrence C. Brown, a former longtime resident of Tarrytown, died December 3. He was 93.

Mr. Brown worked as Head Custodian Engineer at John Paulding Elementary School for the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns for 28 years. After retirement, he and his wife, Irene, who died in 2012, moved to Wilmington in 1984. He was a talker, made countless friends on and off the golf course, and volunteered for many community groups.

Mr. Brown met his wife in 1943 at a dance in Leamington Spa, England while he was serving in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. Married in 1945, Irene arrived in the U.S. in 1946 aboard an ocean liner commissioned for the purpose of transporting “war brides” from Europe. They were truly lovebirds.

Donald Costello, 80

Donald E. Costello, loving husband, father, grandpa and lifelong resident of Irvington, died peacefully December 18. He was 80.

Mr. Costello was a familiar sight in the village – at the post office, the fire department, the History Center, the Senior Center, at the park, and up and down Main Street. All were near and dear to him, as were his beloved yet beleaguered Mets and Jets. He was also very proud of his service to our country, serving in the Army up in Alaska during the Cold War as he monitored the air and sea activity of the Russians.

Don leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Florence, his daughters Pam and Karen, his sons-in-law Bob and David, and grandsons Will, Shaw and Max.