Obituaries – August – September 2017

Eugene Connick, 85

Eugene Edward Connick, a lifelong resident of Irvington, died September 16. He was 85.

Mr. Connick was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy having served in the Korean War. On September 21, 1957, he married his beloved Carol Taylor in Irvington. He was a real history buff and loved to tell stories about the past days of Irvington. He always enjoyed the many trips to Gettysburg and learning the history of the Civil War.

His home away from home was the Amish country in Lancaster, PA. Mr. Connick cherished the time he and his wife spent in Florida every year and watched the Phillies during spring training. He always put his family first.

Everett Weaver, Jr., 78

Everett L. Weaver, Jr., a longtime resident of Sleepy Hollow, died August 30. He was 78.

Mr. Weaver graduated from Washington Irving High School. He was known for his love of the New York Giants, Mets and Rangers. He was an avid fisherman and loved to walk around the Tarrytown Lakes and all throughout the village. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was store manager of the Tarrytown A&P Supermarket for almost 64 years.

Antonio Iannarelli, 84

Antonio Iannarelli, a longtime resident of Tarrytown, died September 6 surrounded by his beloved family. He was 84.

Born in Barisciano, Italy, he arrived in New York when he was 21 where he later met and married Domenica Scipioni (Iannarelli), his wife of over 60 years. They lived in Croton-on-Hudson until 1974 and then moved to Tarrytown.

Mr. Iannarelli began working in New York City where he excelled in his knowledge of acoustical ceilings and was soon appointed foreman for construction projects at many famous buildings such as the Chrysler Building, the Empire State Building, and the Twin Towers. After 25 years of working as a foreman, he established his own company, Tony Iannarelli and Sons Construction in Westchester County.

Some of his best times were spent on his scenic property in the Catskill Mountains in NY. An avid outdoorsman he enjoyed hunting and telling stories of long ago (and not so long ago) on the back porch overlooking the mountains. He loved the area because it was reminiscent of growing up in the Apennine Mountains of the Abruzzo region in Italy.

Russell Watson, 77

Russell Ellsworth Watson III, a resident of Irvington, died at home August 30. He was 77. He graduated from the Hill School in PA and the Shrewsbury School in England. In 1962, he graduated from Princeton University Magna Cum Laude and as a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. After starting his career at the Wall Street Journal, he went to work at Newsweek. He spent more than 30 years at the magazine, where he served as Foreign Editor, Chief of Correspondents and Senior Writer. He covered Watergate, Tiananmen Square Massacre and several Middle East conflicts. He travelled extensively while reporting on Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. In the 1970s, he was one of the first journalists to visit China after it was opened to the western press.

Mr. Watson moved to Irvington shortly after marrying Susan Waterbury in 1967. An active member of the community, he was a longtime parishioner at The Church of St Barnabas and was on the Board of Directors of Phelps Hospital for more than 30 years, serving a term as Chairman of the Board. He was an avid photographer and bird watcher.