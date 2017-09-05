Obituaries – August 2017

Margaret Mintern, 86

Margaret T. Cresswell Mintern, a lifelong resident of the Tarrytowns, died peacefully August 10. She was 86.

Born and raised in North Tarrytown, she attended North Tarrytown High School, graduated Mercy College and was employed at Pergament Press and SPAR in Elmsford, as an accountant. She was an active member of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division 11, the Ladies Auxiliary 1040 of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Tarrytown Seniors.

Elizabeth Anzovino, 68

Elizabeth M. Anzovino, a resident of Beacon and formerly of North Tarrytown, died unexpectedly at her home August 10. She was 68.

Born in North Tarrytown on February 16, 1949, she had worked for many years at Vassar Brothers Hospital. She was a member of the VFW Drum Corps and had been a member of the North Tarrytown Fire Department Ambulance Corps before moving to Beacon.

Alfredo Soares, 80

Alfredo A. Soares, a longtime Tarrytown resident, died August 10. He was 80.

Mr. Soares was born on August 23, 1936 in Ovar, Portugal. He came to the United States in 1978. He worked at General Motors for many years until his retirement. He was a member of the Portuguese American Club of Tarrytown and UAW Local 666. He was a parishioner of St. Teresa of Avila Church.

Mr. Soares served in the Armed Forces of Portugal in Angola and in 1964, he married Maria Lourdes Dos Santos in Angola. He loved to cook and he will be remembered for his love of all animals. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Josephine Moore, 73

Josephine Moore, a lifelong area resident, died at home in Sleepy Hollow August 4. She was 73.

Born in East Irvington, she had worked for the Village of North Tarrytown as a crossing guard and later worked for the Village of Tarrytown in Parking Enforcement. She retired from that position several years ago.

Domenica Iannarelli, 85

Domenica Iannarelli, a resident of Tarrytown, died peacefully August 24. She was 85.

She grew up in Italy during the Depression and WWII. She came to America with her mother when the war ended and was reunited with her father. She had many fond memories of her life in Italy. After the start of her new life in America, she met and married Antonio Iannarelli on November 24, 1956. They lived in Croton-on-Hudson from 1960-1974 when they moved to Tarrytown, where they raised their six children.

Mrs. Iannarelli worked in real estate and loved helping people find their new home, and was an active member of the Transfiguration Seniors and Tarrytown Seniors for many years. Her passions were family, cooking and feeding friends and family. She was an amazing cook who loved to have big Sunday dinners with family and friends. Her family was her life. She was a kind and generous person who made everyone feel welcome and important.

Robert Hill, 89

Robert Donald Hill, a resident of Sleepy Hollow and Pilot Knob, NY, formerly of Irvington, died peacefully August 22 at Kendal-on-Hudson in Sleepy Hollow from complications following a fall. He was 89.

Born in the Bronx, he was educated at The Barnard School for Boys (1945) and then Dartmouth College (1949). From 1952 to 1954, he served on active duty in the U.S. Naval Reserve as an officer (LTJG) aboard the U.S.S. Parle (DE 708). Following his naval service, he joined his father’s real estate firm, Robert E. Hill, Inc., in Riverdale, NY. At the time of his retirement in 1991, he was president of the firm.

He was a member of the Ardsley Country Club in Irvington, and the Glens Fall Country Club of Glens Falls. He was also a member of the Ardsley Curling Club in Irvington for many years, serving on its board as director, treasurer, president, and editor of the Club’s newsletter, Duck Soup.

He enjoyed curling, sailing, reading, skiing, oysters, back rubs, singing, waterskiing, and spending time with family at West Gilgo Beach, Lake George, and Chaumont, NY.