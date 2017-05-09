Obituaries – April 2017

John Calvey, 90

John H. Calvey, a longtime Tarrytown resident, died April 7. He was 90.

He served proudly in the U.S. Navy during WW II. After the service, he earned a bachelor’s degree and went on to have a long career in sales. He was also very active in community service having been a member of the Tarrytown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, an active member of the Republican Party in Tarrytown and he served as a village trustee. He was a parishioner of Transfiguration Church.

Helen Jones, 91

Helen M. Jones, a resident of Irvington, died April 16 at her home. She was 91.

She was employed by General Foods/Kraft as a secretary for many years. She was a life member of Order of the Eastern Star of Bath, and also held membership with Transfiguration Seniors in Tarrytown. She was a beloved volunteer at Phelps Memorial Hospital, The Cherry Door, Philipsburg Manor and Sunnyside.

Marion Reilly, 65

Marion H. Reilly, a resident of Sleepy Hollow, died April 13 after a brief illness. She was 65.

She and her husband Kevin married in 1977 and settled in Sleepy Hollow, where they raised their family. She had been a volunteer and later the office manager for the Junior League of Westchester in Tarrytown. She was a parishioner of Transfiguration Church.

Donald Reis, 91

Donald F. Reis, a longtime Tarrytown resident, died peacefully at home on April 18. He was 91.

He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps and near the end of his service, he spent six months in India. He went on to attend MIT where he earned a Master’s Degree. He became an Aeronautical Engineer and had a long career with Northrup Grumman. While there he worked on several projects involving the crafts that landed on the Moon.

Mr. Reis was an active member of the Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns and was a member of the Tarrytown Seniors. He will be remembered as a man who took great pride in his family whom he was devoted to.

Lorraine Annicchiarico, 85

Lorraine G. Annicchiarico, a longtime Sleepy Hollow resident, died April 6. She was 85.

She was born April 20, 1931 in New Brunswick, Canada. She was one of 18 children. She worked for many years as a seamstress for June Marks in Sleepy Hollow. She married Charles Annicchiarico on September 7, 1957 at Immaculate Conception Church in North Tarrytown. She was also a member of the Sleepy Hollow Seniors.

Patricia Donovan, 89

Patricia A. Donovan, a longtime Sleepy Hollow resident, died peacefully April 20. She was 89.

She had a long career in advertising with J. M. Mathes in New York City. She was a parishioner of the Church of the Magdalene. She was married to James F. Donovan who survives her.