Obituaries

Jeanne Kostich, 94

Jeanne Louise Johnson Kostich, a resident of Pocantico Hills since 1963, died July 8. She was 94.

Mrs. Kostich was the founder of the Museum of Primitive Art’s Department of Conservation (now the Michael C. Rockefeller Collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art). After studying at the University of Chicago, she served with the American Red Cross in Europe in the 1940’s, and then spent a number of years in Paris at the Ecole des Beaux-Arts, with her paintings exhibited in Paris, Minneapolis and New York. In 1957, she joined the newly-formed Museum of Primitive Art and then the Metropolitan Museum of Art. She was an active member and Fellow of both of the American and the International Institute of Conservation, with a number of specialized papers presented at meetings and conferences. Her strong attachment to paintings, however, remained unabated and she complemented her professional and artistic work in her studio at home and by her activities at the Art Students League in New York.

She was a former President of the Pocantico Hills Residents Association and the Village Historian, having written, A History of Pocantico Hills from 1880 to the Present. She was married to Dragos D. Kostich, professor and United Nations administrator, who predeceased her in 2007. She is survived by her daughter, Alexis D. Kostich.

Roger Ardanowski, 51

Roger H. Ardanowski, a loving father, devoted husband, family member and friend, died suddenly July 10. He was 51.

A life-long resident of Tarrytown, he loved his family, the pool, a roaring fireplace, cooking, and Army football. He was also the first male Girl Scout Leader of Troop 2255 in the Hudson Valley. He graduated from Marist College in 1988 (BA) and Long Island University in 1992 (MBA) and specialized in a successful career in public relations/legal marketing.

He is survived by his loving wife Tracy (Boggier) and daughter Madison, parents Henry Ardanowski and Bonnie (Baker) Dubenchiek, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Stanley Biloon, 91

Stanley Biloon, a resident of Sleepy Hollow and longtime local pharmacy owner, died July 14. He was 91.

Born and raised in what was then North Tarrytown, he attended local schools and graduated from North Tarrytown High School in 1943. He was drafted into the Army and served in the Pacific Theater, stationed in Okinawa. His group was preparing for the invasion of Japan when the dropping of the atomic bomb ended the war. He then was part of the occupying force in Japan until his return to the U.S.

Under the G.I. Bill, Mr. Biloon attended and graduated from Syracuse University and the Columbia University School of Pharmacy, graduating in 1953. He joined his father Alvin, also a pharmacist, in operating the Sleepy Hollow Pharmacy in Tarrytown. After Urban Renewal, he moved the pharmacy to Main Street in Tarrytown, and a few years later bought the Irvington Pharmacy, which he operated for many years until his retirement, making many friends in the community the pharmacy served. He was a member of Temple Beth Abraham, the Rotary Club of Tarrytown and the Men’s Club of the JCC on the Hudson. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, the former Ruth Herskowitz of Ossining, a daughter Diane Kaplan (Lawrence) of Briarcliff Manor, a son David (Etta) of Indianapolis, Indiana, and four grandchildren: Michelle Kaplan, Rachel Kaplan Kaufman, William Biloon and Andrew Biloon.

Timothy Brady

Timothy Brady, who worked for 30 years as the audio visual specialist for Irvington schools, died June 5. He was 68.

In the past five years he had suffered from kidney failure and a spinal cord injury, but his strength and persistence helped him to overcome many medical obstacles. In 2013, his son, Ian, a sergeant in the Marines, lovingly donated a kidney to his father.

After retiring from the school district, Mr. Brady operated his sound company, EDIT Sight & Sound, on a full-time basis. He was an active presence in both indoor and outdoor events, charitable functions and concerts in and around Nyack and Westchester. He loved music and for over 25 years was the chief sound engineer at the Tarrytown Music Hall and the Irvington Town Hall Theater where he worked with many artists, musicians, play groups and private affairs. He brought humor, warmth, wit and music to everyone he met. A very creative and talented musician, he was able to inspire and support others in their work as well as sing and play guitar in many bands.