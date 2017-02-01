New Village Administrator Selected in Tarrytown

By Rick Pezzullo

A familiar face will be returning to Tarrytown to serve as Village Administrator.

Richard Slingerland, who worked as Tarrytown’s Village Administrator from 1999 to 2002, will be taking over the same role, starting April 3. He is replacing Michael Blau, who is retiring after 17-and-a-half years in Tarrytown.

The Village Board chose Slingerland after receiving resumes from more than 35 candidates and interviewing eight of them.

“I’m eager and excited by the opportunity provided to me by Mayor Fixell and the Board of Trustees to serve the Tarrytown community and work with them, the department heads, the employees and the volunteers to address the issues facing the village,” Slingerland said. “It is an honor to follow in Mike Blau’s footsteps and I wish Mike and his family the best for his upcoming retirement.”

Slingerland is currently the village manager in the Village of Mamaroneck. Besides his stint in Tarrytown, Slingerland has worked in the Westchester County Executive’s Office, the City of Yonkers Mayor’s Office, the Village of Rye Brook Administrator’s Office, and the Village of Pelham as Administrator and Treasurer over the last 29 years.

“There are many exciting challenges facing the village that can be addressed with a strong cooperative team of mayor and board, and the village staff and employees under the supervision of a proactive and team-oriented leader,” said Slingerland, who will oversee 94 full-time village employees.

Mayor Drew Fixellwelcomed Slingerland and thanked Blau for his many years in Tarrytown.

“We all will greatly miss Mike, who provided Tarrytown with over 17 years of brilliant and dedicated service,” he said. “At the same time we are truly thrilled that Richard will be returning to take Mike’s place, and know that our village will be in the hands of another experienced, skilled and talented administrator.”