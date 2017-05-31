New Tarrytown Administrator Sees Much Work Ahead

by Robert Kimmel

“It is all positive.” That’s how Tarrytown’s new Village Administrator, Richard Slingerland, described the many developing projects in which the village is engaged. Returning to a post he held 15 years ago, from 1999 to 2002, he sees busy days ahead.

Slingerland pointed to the Village’s Comprehensive Plan and Station Area Study as “immediate priorities,” along with the waterfront revitalization plan.

He listed a series of additional projects on the village’s agenda that add up to his current work challenges: fixing the H-bridge over the Metro Railroad tracks, acquiring a new fire boat, improving Tarrytown’s docking area, countering flooding in Losee Park, RiverWalk landscape restoration, upgrading Patriot’s Park, and the purchase of new fire engines, were just some of them.

“There are several grant projects which we are working on that will take a lot of time and effort,” Slingerland predicted.

It has been two months since the tall, youthful looking administrator took over for Mike Blau, who headed for semi-retirement in North Carolina after working in Tarrytown during two separate terms totaling 17 years. Slingerland, 51, originally followed Blau into other administrative posts after his first village administrator’s job in Tarrytown. Blau had gone from Tarrytown to work as administrator in Mamaroneck and then to Briarcliff before returning to Tarrytown. Slingerland’s path went from Tarrytown to Pelham, then to Mamaroneck, and now, back to Tarrytown.

“I always looked up to Mike as a role model,” Slingerland said. “He was very well respected as a professional, a good colleague, and I consider him a friend. It is a privilege to follow after him.”

While the administrator sees some similarities in Tarrytown compared to the other villages where he worked, Slingerland perceives Tarrytown as “being more mainstream America. The community gets along very well, and that is one of the great things about it. You always have differences of opinion, and difference in politics, but, regardless of that, the officials and residents of the community get along well. They see the vision and the future that can be accomplished by working together.” He added, “Mayor Fixell and all the board members have a great working relationship.”

“I look at Tarrytown as the western gateway to Westchester,” Slingerland said, “With traffic and people coming from Rockland and upstate New York, as well as New York City, we are a real hub of activity.”

Slingerland recalled the discussions during his initial tenure in the village about the value of the waterfront and “getting people back to the river and the importance of maintaining access to the waterways and scenic vistas. It is exciting to see all the pathways and walkways around the village…for people to get out and enjoy the views and parks,” he said. “I have always been a huge fan of recreation and walking.”

“It is interesting to see how things have moved along the lines that were starting back then,” he said, referring again to his past work in the village. It included a referendum for funding a new Village Hall. “It’s nice to see a beautiful municipal building that is an asset for the community. It is all pleasant to come back to and to see some of the people with whom I worked before.”

Slingerland remembered the old Village Hall on Wildey Street, with its “tilted stairs, low ceilings and that, during a walk up from a mid-level lavatory, you could knock your block off.”

While he sees Main Street as having some subtle changes, he noted, “There are great restaurants…and it is nice to see the Music Hall still viable and bringing in concert-goers, and its effect on restaurants and businesses downtown. Some great businesses are still there such as Goldberg Hardware.”

Slingerland said he is prepared “to work hard and into the late hours,” and hopes that “this will be a nice long tenure.” The administrator lives in Ossining with his wife and daughter, a senior in high school. He added, “I might even ride my bike to work once in a while.”