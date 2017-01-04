New Hotel Tax Becomes Law 

Fourteen Westchester Communities, Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow among them, will be benefiting from a hotel and motel tax law signed late last month by Governor Andrew Cuomo. The law calls for a local three percent “bed tax” to be charged by hotels and motels.

The tax legislation, sponsored by Assemblyman and State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, had been pursued by Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner since 2009. Prior to the Governor’s signature on the law, Feiner wrote that the hotel tax…”could generate as much as a million dollars a year in revenue for the unincorporated section of Greenburgh and significant dollars for the villages within Greenburgh that have hotels within their borders.” The legislation was greeted positively by village leaders, who had long sought its passage.

The law had been passed by the New York State Senate and Assembly earlier in 2016, and the Governor’s signature came just before the year-end deadline for his approval. A similar tax has previously been in effect in other communities within the state.