Mixed-Use Project in Downtown Tarrytown in Early Stages

by Rick Pezzullo –

A proposed mixed-use project on North Broadway in Tarrytown that would include residential and commercial development is in the early planning stages.

Representatives of Coco Management and the Kaufman Tarrytown Company, LLC appeared before the Tarrytown Planning Board in late April to give a conceptual presentation for the two-and-three-quarters acres of land that stretches from 39-51 North Broadway.

The plan features 225 apartment units in a seven-story building, retail space and 400 parking spaces, including 175 that will be designated for community use.

Richard O’Rourke, attorney with Keane & Beane, representing the applicants, told planners in the spring the spaces being offered to village residents were “an important element of a private public partnership” they are hoping to achieve, according to minutes of the meeting.

He also noted the Lyceum building would remain intact and said he would be moving forward with drafting a petition requesting needed zoning changes.

Solar panels and roof gardens are slated to be on the roof of the building, which will also include such amenities for tenants as a swimming pool, fitness club and community room. John Sullivan, of Sullivan Architecture, PC, an architect for the project, said the concept for the residential component “is not a luxury product;” instead, “it will be market rate to meet the village needs.”

Planner David Aukland expressed concerns about the potential effect the project could have on the school district, adding, “Above all, affordability is the major concern.”

Planner Joan Raiselis said she was looking at the plan in terms of how people would move throughout the space and suggested some of the first-floor area could be used as community work space, not all retail.

Tarrytown Mayor Drew Fixell said he was keeping an open mind with the project just getting off the ground.

“While I wouldn’t draw any conclusions at this point, as there’s not enough information available, the issues, among others that would need to be studied closely would be the number/density of the units and potential traffic impacts, the number and type of parking spaces proposed, and the impacts of the proposed building heights on neighboring properties and views,” Fixell said. “That said, I do not have a general objection to the idea of adding residential units to the downtown, but the details clearly will be very important.”