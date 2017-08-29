Two Marches for Justice, Two Days, One Town

On Monday night, August 28th, more than 150 mostly local citizens lit candles and walked from Temple Beth Abraham on Leroy Avenue up through the center of Tarrytown to Patriot’s Park under the banner, “Say No to Hate.” On Tuesday, a hardy group of about 25, under a similar “March for Justice” banner, arrived at Christ Church on South Broadway in Tarrytown in the early stages of a 180-mile, 18-day effort to bring attention to injustices in New York State prisons. They hope to convince state legislators to close Attica, end human rights violations in all state prisons and reform the entire criminal justice system.