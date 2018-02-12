Irvington-On-Hudson

March Exhibit at the Irvington Public Library:

“Forest and Trees” by Jim Maciel

Jim Maciel returns to the Martucci Gallery in the Irvington Public Library to exhibit “Forest and Trees,” detailed Sumi Ink brush drawings on watercolor paper. Sumi Ink is the black ink used in Japanese calligraphy. Maciel works from photographs taken during his travels, this time through the Pacific Northwest. He first makes detailed drawings, then paints from light to dark. As a former Vista volunteer and social worker, Jim Maciel now finds contentment observing and painting objects from Nature.

“Forest and Trees” will be on exhibit until March 28. Irvington Public Library, 12 South Astor Street, Irvington, NY. Gallery hours: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Irvington Public Library is located at 12 South Astor Street, Irvington, New York. (914) 591-7840. The library is handicapped accessible and free two-hour parking is available behind the library building.

