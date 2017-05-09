Make-A-Wish to Honor MLB Commissioner

Major League Baseball Commissioner and Tarrytown resident Rob Manfred will be honored at this year’s annual Make-A-Wish Ball on Friday, May 12 at the Abigail Kirsch at Tappan Hill Mansion in Tarrytown.

Manfred, along with hundreds of other distinguished guests and community leaders from throughout the Hudson Valley, will pay tribute to the courage of the more than 2,500 children whose wishes have been granted since the Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley chapter was established in 1986.

“(It’s) very exciting to have Manfred as our honoree and to recognize him for his contributions to our important mission,” said Thomas J. Conklin, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley. “He and his family, who live in the Hudson Valley, have been long-time supporters of the chapter. For the past two years, and with a third year set for June 1, his participation in the JP Doyle’s Charity Softball Game has helped raise more than $40,000 for the cause.”

To purchase tickets to Wish Ball or journal ad opportunities, call Megan Laurelli, manager of philanthropy, at the Wish House at (914) 478-9474.